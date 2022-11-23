Port Stephens Examiner
Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association take part in fourth statewide strike of the year

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Members of the Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association took part in a statewide 24-hour strike on Wednesday, November 23.

The sign read 'honk if you support nurses' and almost every car that passed the nurses and midwives on strike outside Tomaree Community Hospital on Wednesday morning did toot their horn.

