Despite a valiant, years-long fight from the Port Stephens National Servicemen's Association to keep its doors open, age, declining health and dwindling numbers has caught up with it. The Raymond Terrace-based Nashos branch has disbanded ahead of the entire organisation's closure in 2026.
It was a gavel that sounded the end of an era in Port Stephens last week.
Bringing a small wooden mallet down to bang against its base, Kevin Jenkins closed the final ever meeting of the Port Stephens National Servicemen's Association.
Mr Jenkins, president of the association's Port Stephens branch, was one of seven members in attendance of the meeting held in the Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch room in the old council building on Wednesday, November 16.
It was one of the most well attended meetings in recent memory. Usually, they would be lucky to get three or four.
It is for this reason that the branch has shutdown ahead of the closure of the entire National Servicemen's Association of Australia in 2026.
"We're all aged in our 80s now," Mr Jenkins said. "We're all getting on. We have health problems and partners with health problems to think of. And we can't expect anyone new to join because they'd be in the same boat as us."
The National Servicemen's Association of Australia was founded in 1987 to champion the health, welfare and legacy of the men who were conscripted into national service between 1951 and 1972.
In that time, almost 300,000 young men were given the choice to participate in military training in the Navy, Army and Air Force or go to jail.
From 1951 to 1959, 18-year-old men were required to undertake 176 days of military training as part of the first national service scheme.
During the second national service scheme, from 1964 to 1972, all 20-year-old men had to register with the Department of Labour and National Service. Their names were randomly selected for national service by their date of birth.
From 1965 to 1972, more than 15,300 national servicemen took part in the Vietnam War.
With no new recruits in 50 years, the Nashos, as they have become known, have run out of new blood to take on leadership roles and sub-branches have begun closing down.
That has included Port Stephens, which was formed in February 2007.
Mr Jenkins, from Fern Bay, was a founder of the branch. He first joined the Newcastle branch in 2022, which held meetings at 8pm.
"By the time we got home, it was midnight," Stan Allanson, secretary of the Port Stephens branch and a former Newcastle member, said. "We had guys coming from Nelson Bay and Anna Bay, and this as before the new road was put in."
So, the Port Stephens branch was formed.
At the height of its membership, the branch had 64 members - each of which have been immortalised on the back of the Raymond Terrace National Servicemen's Memorial, which was unveiled on Remembrance Day on November 11, 2022.
By the final meeting of the Port Stephens Nashos there were 21 members on the books. Illness and death has plagued its membership based. The branch's treasurer, Alan Curry OAM, had died two weeks prior to the final meeting.
It is because of their dwindling numbers and the imminent shutdown of their branch that the Port Stephens Nashos wanted to ensure their legacy lived on and their names were not lost to history.
Each of their names and service numbers are etched onto a plaque on the Nashos memorial in Anzac Park. It is believe to be the first of its kind in Australia.
While they had little choice in completing their service, most members of the Port Stephens Nashos did not mind it.
"I enjoyed the three months of training, not so much the years of being on standby," Alf Ayre, from Anna Bay, said.
"I think the best thing young people can do is undertake national service. It teaches you discipline and life skills. But it's the comradeship that I have enjoyed more than anything."
Alan Spence, from Raymond Terrace, was a member of the national servicemen's 45th Regiment Band.
He undertook his service between 1953-1956. He joked that he can still be called up for service as his record card was never signed off on.
Mr Spence joined the Port Stephens Nashos branch three years ago. He said he was sad to see it go.
"It's a friendship group. It was a place we could get together and talk about a past we had in common."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
