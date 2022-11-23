The sign read 'honk if you support nurses' and almost every car that passed the nurses and midwives on strike outside Tomaree Community Hospital on Wednesday morning did toot their horn.
Members of the Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association took part in a statewide 24-hour strike on November 23 as the association continues to put pressure on the NSW Government to address widespread staffing and workload issues.
"Lots of people have been beeping in support," Kaylie Withers, vice president of the Tomaree NSWNMA, told the Examiner on Wednesday morning.
"We're out here to promote our cause which is to improve conditions for our community, our patients, by improving staff ratios.
"It's not just about getting more staff, it's getting more staff on shifts. They [government] say they'll employ more nurses but not actually let us put more on per shift, which is why we want better nurse to patient ratios."
The Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association was formed in March 2022 in response to the increasing issues with staff ratios and the pressures put on nurses in the current climate.
It formed following the first statewide strike in February. The second came in March and the third in September.
Labor's Safe Staffing policy announcement at the end of September, to introduce shift by shift staffing levels in most wards and units, had "finally prompted" talks with the NSW Liberal government.
However, after months of protracted talks with the state government and "fed up with inaction" to address widespread staffing and workloads issues, public sector nurses and midwives voted in favour of a 24-hour strike on November 23 - the fourth statewide action this year.
Thousands of NSWNMA members walked off the job from 7am (morning shift) and will not return until 7am on November 24 (end of night shift).
Five members of the association's Tomaree were on strike outside the Nelson Bay hospital about 10.30am on Wednesday.
Ms Withers said this itself spoke volumes.
"We're all tired, burnt out, and have people off because they are sick. Other people who were planning on coming did double shifts last night and finished at 7am this morning," she said. "We've had lots of messages from our colleague saying they will be here in spirit."
Aside from a beep of a car horn, Ms Withers said the community can help their cause by writing a letter of support to the state parliament's elective representative in Port Stephens, Kate Washington, to continue to raise the matter.
"We need the local community to write to Kate Washington to say they're not happy with the situation at the hospital. A lot of people tell us that, that they have to wait hours in the waiting room, but the best thing they can do is to write to Kate Washington," Ms Withers said.
"She has already presented to some arguments to parliament but the more that the community becomes involved and helps us, the more we can help them get a better functioning hospital."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
