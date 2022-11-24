Two injured koalas rescued in the Mambo-Wanda Wetlands fire earlier in November are on the mend but there are fears that there are more out there burnt or otherwise hurt that have yet to be found.
A female koala named Mel, whose ears were singed in the blaze that burned more than 50 hectares of the wetlands in Salamander Bay on November 8, is due to be released this weekend.
But male koala Kyrie, who broke a toe trying to escape the blaze, will stay in care at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital for at least six weeks.
"We'll keep Kyrie for a little longer but Mel, aside from her singed ears, is otherwise right to be released," Ron Land, president of the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, said.
"To date, Mel is our only burned koala from the wetlands fire. But sometimes it does take a bit of time for a burned or injured koala to be found. We're hoping there are no more out there."
It is believed Kyrie broke a toe on his back foot while jumping from tree to tree to escape the fire in the wetlands.
Mr Land said Kyrie missed a tree by just centimetres, which resulted in the injury.
While a broken toe is not life-threatening, veterinarian Donald Hudson said it was important to ensure that it healed properly so Kyrie could continue to play his role in the Port's dwindling koala population.
"If we didn't treat it he would survive, but he might end up with some severe damage to his foot and may be unable to maintain his territory," Dr Hudson said.
"The boys hang on by their back feet and climb with their front. And it's the same when they get to the girls. They need to be able to hang on with their back feet."
The Mambo-Wanda Wetlands form part of an important wildlife corridor and habitat.
Covering more than 180 hectares of land, the wetlands, a known koala habitat, stretch from south of Salamander Way, west towards Soldiers Point and link up with Tomaree National Park and Taylors Beach Nature Reserve.
The Mambo-Wanda Wetlands fire was one of the first big bushfires of the season and saw flames dance across the marsh, igniting reeds and other grass, behind Salamander Way.
As flames moved swiftly through the wetlands, the koalas were using the tree canopy to escape the blaze.
Many koalas were spotted on the periphery of the fire, with rescuers from Port Stephens Koala Hospital completing two missions during the first night of the blaze.
One koala was looked over at the scene and deemed safe to stay in the area.
A second koala, Kyrie, was taken to the One Mile hospital for treatment, where he remains.
Flames moved through more than 50 hectares of bush and wetlands within 24 hours. It is not yet known was caused the fire.
RFS ground crews remained on scene for two days to ensure that wind conditions did not pick up and send the fire back towards homes along Salamander Way.
The fire came to the fenceline of homes along Salamander Way, but no properties were destroyed.
Merv and Judy Reid's shed was close to going up in flames, but an Anna Bay RFS volunteer saw smoke billowing from the shed and the fire was put out before it could take hold.
If you see a sick or injured koala in Port Stephens phone the koala hospital rescue line on 1800 775 625.
Ellie-Marie
