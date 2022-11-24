It may only be November but the festive season has officially kicked off in Raymond Terrace, with its famous Norfolk Pine laced in lights for another year.
The 43 metre-tall tree located in the Rectory grounds is the largest Norfolk Pine in the Southern Hemisphere and is the Terrace's claim to fame.
On Thursday, November 24 Dwayne Hopper, also known as Hopper the Tree Lopper, scaled the pine and with the help of Port Stephens Council electricians, installed the 12 strings of 40-metre long, multi-coloured LED festoon lights before fixing a star to the top.
According to council electrician Jamie Kemp the process of installation takes around four to five days and every minute is worth it.
"It marks the start of Christmas for the kids and we have kids walking past, and they see us putting them [lights] up and they get excited," he said.
Mr Kemp praised Mr Hopper for putting up lights every year.
"I've been doing this for about 17 years and Hopper's been doing it about 25 [years] or something like that and [props to him] I wouldn't be climbing up there, it's a massive tree," he said.
He also said it could be the biggest decorated Christmas tree in the Southern Hemisphere.
"I reckon - I don't know of any others that get done and it's right here in Raymond Terrace," he said.
The official lighting of the Christmas pine will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6pm at the Rectory where one lucky child will get the chance to do the honours.
"All the kids will receive a raffle ticket and whoever wins the raffle gets to turn the lights on," Mr Kemp said.
There will be a jumping castle, face painting, stalls and cafe options to keep you entertained as well as young Raymond Terrace local Alex Hall and the Anglican Church Band playing Christmas Carols.
