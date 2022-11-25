The summer ahead is forecast to be a challenging one for frontline workers as a fourth wave of COVID-19 sweeps through NSW and firefighters warn it could be a bad bushfire season.
To show its support of and give thanks to frontline workers, CrossFit Coastal Edge is saying "this one's on us" and is offering nurses, doctors, volunteer firefighters and paramedics a free 30 day membership to their Salamander Bay gym.
"These guys front up to work every day under very difficult circumstances. What they do is incredible," Scott Elliott, co-owner of CrossFit Coastal Edge, said.
"We are pleased to be able to give back to our brilliant frontline workers, to help them stay healthy and strong, while they do the exhausting and often dangerous work to keep the Port Stephens community safe."
Elliott said the idea for the offer came about as he watched news of COVID-19 cases doubling in NSW in the past fortnight and the bushfire season kicking off in Port Stephens with fires hitting Mambo Wetlands and Fullerton Cove.
The offer of a free 30-day free membership to the CrossFit gym is open to all Port Stephens-based nurses, doctors, volunteer firefighters and paramedics.
Frontline workers have until December 31 to take up the offer.
CrossFit Coastal Edge has moved to a new premises at 7 George Road, Salamander Bay.
Doors will open in the second week of December.
Frontline workers can register for their free memberships before December 31 by contacting tomareefit@gmail.com.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
