Nelson Bay Croquet Club hosted and organised the Christmas Bush Bash, a golf croquet doubles tournament from Saturday, November 19 to Monday, November 21.
Sixty-four players from around NSW converged on Nelson Bay for three day tournament.
The 32 doubles pairs were seeded into four blocks of eight teams each, with the top pairs in Block A. The tournament comprised a round-robin of level play followed by a round-robin of handicap play, meaning each doubles pair played 14 games over the three days. The games were 13-point contests with a time limit of 50 minutes.
A total of 215 games were played over the tournament and despite the high winds on Sunday and Monday, the tournament was completed on time with keenly contested games.
Kate Washington MP, State Government Member for Port Stephens and Club Patron, and Philippa Brooks, representing sponsors PRD Real Estate, were on hand at the end of play on the Monday to present the awards and prizes.
In Block A, three pairs finished with eight wins with winners and runners-up decided on net hoops - former Australian representatives Sutherland's Ros and Cooks River's Ron Johnston were first with Stephen Thornton and Michael Anear from Maitland, second.
In Block B, Toronto's Bill Munns and Nelson Bay's Laurie Lawson were clear winners with nine wins with Maitland's Julie Thornton and Nelson Bay's David Smith runners-up on net hoops from three pairs with eight wins.
In Block C, three pairs finished with nine wins with the winners and runners-up decided on net hoops. Toronto's Liz and Phil McDonald were first with Maitland's Jim Muxlow and Ann Barrett second.
In Block D, Toronto's Judy and Hans Szubert were clear winners with 11 wins with Toronto's Margaret Myers and Mount Sugarloaf's Martin Wooster runners-up on net hoops from two pairs with nine wins.
Players visited from as far away as Blue Mountains, Orange, Smithtown and Young as well as croquet clubs in Sydney, the local clubs from the Hunter region fared very well.
In addition to the usual certificates and awards, the winners and runners-up received a fledgling Christmas Bush grown from seeds for trees around the courts, Kate Washington noted that they took a little of Port Stephens home with them.
The tournament was sponsored by PRD Real Estate, with support from Bunnings, Kmart, Newcastle Permanent Building Society and Wests Diggers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.