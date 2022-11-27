Before you head to the store and purchase a bulk-size pack of plastic baubles to decorate your tree this Christmas, or stock up on single-use items to accessorise your home, consider bringing the outside, inside.
A Lemon Tree Passage florist is encouraging residents of Port Stephens to use fresh Australian natives and recycled materials over the Christmas period.
"There's other ways of adding glitziness into Christmas that's more sustainable," Blooms by the Bay owner Hannah Manewell said.
"Fresh flowers make a beautiful gift and can last weeks when looked after correctly.
"You can use decorations with sequins - things that you can put away year on year, that you can add to your collection of reusable decorations rather than single-use decorations."
Ms Manewell said an easy way utilise natural materials was to create a Christmas wreath. To make the base of a wreath she suggests using grapevines.
"Grapevines are a good option but you can use anything that bends around and the one I made recently is decorated with Australian grown crab apples, Baby's-Breath and I've popped in some cinnamon sticks," she sad.
"It's something a little different for the Christmas period."
She said to use wire to hold decorations in place and consider the different options.
"You want to make sure you use something that's going to last the season, roses and fuchsias are gorgeous but they may wilt quickly."
Ms Manewell said using Australian natives like eucalyptus, banksias, proteas and leucadendrons were more suitable options.
"You can pretty much leave them and as they dry they will still look just as beautiful as when they're fresh," she said.
"Dried fruit and linen ribbons also look great or you can use spruce, pine, holly and berries for a more traditional style wreath and spritz them with water every couple of days."
After the holiday period you can snip off your decorations and place your wreath into storage ready to decorate for the next year.
"Snip off all the wire put that into recycling, put all of your green waste into a green waste compost and your wreath itself is reusable year on year, because it's dried," she said.
"So it's something that you can pop away with your Christmas decorations and bring it out again for the next year and change it up with other beautiful fresh flowers."
For decorating inside the home Ms Manewell encouraged people to consider real Christmas trees, which can be ordered from her florist.
"They're great, again bringing the outdoors inside and there's a lot of companies that will actually pick up your Christmas trees to compost them," she said.
Ms Manewell said it was important to look for little ways to be more conscious going into the holiday season.
"Look for recycled paper, things that don't come in a plastic wrap. I think it's really important we try shop local, shop Australian made and shop more sustainably."
