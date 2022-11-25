A Medowie Christmas tradition is set to return this year.
Last held under a haze of bushfire smoke in 2019, the Medowie Christmas Carnival has been postponed for the past two years due to COVID-19.
But come December 10, it will once again be all systems go at Ferodale Sports Complex.
The carnival will return and feature all the favourites that has been on the schedule in past years - market stalls, rides, giveaways and, of course, a visit by Santa.
"Medowie Christmas Carnival's foundation has been built on the strength of community engagement and the dedication of volunteers who have pooled their experience and professional skills to deliver an event worthy of our audience," Katrina Becker, the Medowie Christmas Carnival coordinator, said.
"A not-for-profit event on this scale helps build trust and community outreach; connects people and resources, develops new leaders and creates opportunities for cooperative learning experiences.
"Medowie Christmas Carnival is community funded with businesses, community groups and individuals investing in the families who live, work and play in our community via sponsorship, fundraising, stallholder fees, and community donations."
The Christmas carnival is organised and hosted by the Medowie-Williamtown Rotary Club and a band of volunteers.
It offers something for everyone - an emporium of carefully curated artisan stalls, international street food vendors, rides and amusements, showbags, sponsor stalls and giveaways.
A variety of community groups will also have stalls set up on the day, demonstrations and will entertain with musical and dance performances.
On the main stage will be vocal performances, headlined by Megan Spiller from The Studio in Taylors Beach.
Entry to Medowie Christmas Carnival is free courtesy of major sponsors Curtis and Blair and The Media Park.
"We encourage families and their friends to bring a picnic blanket, relax and enjoy live entertainment and immerse themselves in the festive community spirit as we celebrate the countdown to Christmas," Ms Becker said.
The carnival will be held at Ferodale Sports Complex in Medowie on Saturday, December 10 from 3pm to 8pm.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
