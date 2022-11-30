The atmosphere of the Fly Point carols event last year was unmatched.
As the first major event to be staged in Nelson Bay since the public began living with COVID-19 in 2020, Carols at the Bay for 2021 had an extra festive air.
With no COVID-19 restrictions in force this year, just personal recommendations to help stop the spread of the virus, Anna Bay Hope Unlimited Church pastor Chris Klum hopes Carols at the Bay for 2022 will be just as well attended and festive.
"Last year was incredible," he said.
"The atmosphere was so good.
"To be able to just see so many people with a smile and their face after a tough few years, celebrating and singing Christmas carols together, we just walked away feeling so encouraged."
So much so that the church has put their hand up to host the Combined Churches of the Tomaree Peninsula event for a second year in a row.
That and because "we love to bless the community at Christmas", Mr Klum said.
The Hope UC pastor, who also emceed the event last year, believes between 3000 and 4000 people attended the 2021 Carols at the Bay.
Neil Carroll Park was indeed packed with people by the time Santa arrived and the main performances began.
With the certainty that there will be no lockdown, which loomed over last year's event, no restrictions around singing and spacing, and the public's thirst for entertainment, Mr Klum said organising this year's carols had been a lot easier.
Carols at the Bay will return to Neil Carroll Park on Sunday, December 11.
Community performances will begin at 5.30pm before the main performance at 7.30pm, a visit by Santa about 8pm and fireworks at 9pm.
There will be performances from schools and dance studios, The Studio Music Academy at Taylors Beach and Hope UC's own band.
Off-stage, there will be food trucks, a jumping castle and other amusements for children.
Families are asked to take along a picnic rug or chairs and a picnic. No alcohol is permitted in the park.
Mr Klum said Carols at the Bay could not go ahead this year without the support of major sponsor First National Real Estate Port Stephens, plus Port Stephens Toyota, Port Stephens Council, St Phillip's Christian College and Anna Bay Coastal Cars.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
