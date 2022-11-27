Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Two taken to hospital after boat capsizes near Fingal Island lighthouse

Updated November 28 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The overturned vessel on Sunday morning. Picture by Marine Rescue Port Stephens

Two people have been rescued after a boat overturned in Port Stephens at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.