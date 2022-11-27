Two people have been rescued after a boat overturned in Port Stephens at the weekend.
The Marine Rescue Port Stephens team was called about 7.41am on Sunday morning after reports that a pair were in the water near the rocks at Fingal Light.
Marine Rescue quickly arrived at the scene, where the two people had been plucked from the water - one had a broken leg and the other had cuts to their arms and legs.
They were taken to Shoal Bay where an ambulance met them to take them to hospital.
Marine Rescue Port Stephens towed the submerged boat to Fingal Beach.
It was one of three rescues the Nelson Bay-based unit was part of ina "very busy weekend".
Marine Rescue volunteers also assisted the crew of a seven metre 'Cuddy Cabin' that was having engine issues near Piggy's Beach on Saturday morning and later, at 7pm, a nine metre motor cruiser that was having fuel issues near Birubi Beach.
