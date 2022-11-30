Port Stephens Examiner
House of the Week: 173 Spinnaker Way, Corlette

December 1 2022 - 12:30am
House of the Week: 173 Spinnaker Way, Corlette
  • 173 Spinnaker Way, Corlette
  • 5 bed 3 bath 2 car
  • Auction if not sold prior
  • Agency: Tony Short Real Estate
  • Agent: Tony Short, 0413 483 922
  • Inspect: December 3, 11am-11.30am

This fabulous home of grand proportions is perfectly designed for a relaxed family lifestyle in beautiful Corlette.

