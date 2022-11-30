House of the Week: 173 Spinnaker Way, Corlette

This fabulous home of grand proportions is perfectly designed for a relaxed family lifestyle in beautiful Corlette.
There are so many spaces to retreat to or entertain you can lose count: expansive living areas on both levels, media room, office and five spacious bedrooms upstairs including a parents' retreat.
The cook of the family will love the well-appointed kitchen with butler's pantry, storage galore and huge island.
The kitchen and dining area opens to a covered deck, which overlooks a large, glass-fenced spa, paved seating area with firepit, lawn area and easy-care landscaped gardens.
Upstairs the 12m x 3m, timber-decked balcony enjoys water views through treetops.
Bathed in natural light with a north-south orientation, this super-sized family home has a host of features including high-end finishes, covered entry and covered balcony above, solar power, reverse-cycle airconditioning, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, double garage, shedding, side access for boat/caravan storage and manicured front lawn.
