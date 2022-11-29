It was a night of glitz, glam and success at the Port Stephens 2022 Local Business Awards.
More than 400 members of the Port Stephens business community came together for the first time since 2019 for the awards presentation to celebrate excellence in business and customer service in the area, and to let their hair down.
Twenty-eight category winners were announced at the awards he at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Tuesday, November 22 in addition to the Youth Award, Business Person of the Year and the top gong - Business of the Year.
Jacob Coleman from Xtreme Fencing and Earthworx in Williamtown claimed the Youth Award while Christopher Hale from Aspire Wealth and Protection in Nelson Bay was named the Business Person of the Year.
Asked to say a few words, Mr Coleman simply said "thanks", while Mr Hale said "what a surprise".
"Running a small business, employing families, looking after people everyday... That's what this is about," he said.
The team from Salamander Bay plastic injection molding company Deeps Engineering were called to the stage twice on the night - the first time when they won the service and trade category and then to claim the gold award for Business of the Year.
"Shocked" was how Deeps Engineering's Rachel Jameson and Mitchell Dee, brother and sister of the family owned and operated business, described winning the two awards.
"This is massive," Mrs Jameson said when asked what it meant to win.
Mr Dee added: "It's recognition. We've been operating for 31 years in the Bay... it's the first time we've been recognised, it's just awesome. Everyone that works for us lives in the Port Stephens area. We're a big family, that's the best part about it."
Steven Dee, who founded the business in his garage 31 years ago, said the "best part" about the win for him was that he proved to the people who told him moving from Sydney to Port Stephens would be a mistake.
"We can now go down to Sydney and show and the knockers we're still here, we got through COVID, kept everyone employed through COVID, and we've done alright."
The awards night was emceed by television presenter Paul Hancock and boosted by live musical performances, on-screen photo displays of the nominees and short speeches from each of the winners.
Many of the speeches included "thanks" to the staff that have stuck by their employers during what has been a difficult and challenging past two years.
The announcement of Business of the Year was punctuated by a confetti cannon.
While the Port's many businesses were celebrated, the night turned sombre as those in attendance remembered Correna Davey - founder of Wrapt in Flowers who died in August after a 15 month battle with cancer.
Precedent Productions ran and judged the 2022 awards, taking over from the Examiner, the official media partner.
The official winner's guide for the Port Stephens 2022 Local Business Awards will be published in the December 8 edition of the Examiner.
