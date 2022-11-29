Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

'Tis the season in Port Stephens: Anna Bay's beloved carols and nativity play back on December 18

November 29 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many of the Port's community Christmas events are making their post-COVID return this festive season and Anna Bay's beloved Carols Under the Stars is among them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.