Many of the Port's community Christmas events are making their post-COVID return this festive season and Anna Bay's beloved Carols Under the Stars is among them.
The carols and nativity play will return to the grounds of Gateway Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 18.
Gateway Presbyterian Church pastor Evan Barnes said he, and the friends and members of the church, are excited for the carols to be back after a two year COVID-19 break and "enthusiastic" about sharing the Christmas story with their community.
"It's a great family night where we celebrate the birth of Christ," he said.
"His arrival has long been transforming our world for the better and is still transforming lives, even today."
Carols Under The Stars is a 21st Century re-enactment of the Christmas story combined with everyone's favourite carols.
The last time the church presented the Christmas story with carols, in 2019, it was enjoyed by hundreds of residents and holiday-makers to the Tomaree Peninsula.
This year's event will feature the popular camel rides, face painting, and other children's activities.
The carols and nativity play feature real camels, donkeys and sheep.
The December 18 festivities will begin from 5.30pm with live performances from local musicians.
The highlight of the evening, the carols and nativity play, will begin at 7.30pm.
For more information go to gatewaypresbyterian.org.au.
