The public was eager to take up Port Stephens Fisheries Institute's invitation to have a peek inside on Saturday with 600 people streaming into aquaculture research centre to learn about the work that goes on there.
The hugely popular open day, which was booked to capacity days before the November 26 event, was held to mark the 50th anniversary since the opening of the Taylors Beach-based institute and its achievements in that time.
"We thought it would be a fantastic way to celebrate the 50th anniversary by opening the doors and welcoming the community in," NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general, Sean Sloan, said.
"The public had a chance to see our fish and mollusc hatcheries, meet our staff at information stalls, learn about the research we've undertaken and are currently undertaking, meet our Aboriginal fishing management team, touch tanks for the kids.
"We had our grey nurse shark research on display, as well as our seagrass restoration and climate change research on display.
"We hope the members of the community that came along hopefully walked away with a stronger understanding and appreciation for what we do here, and for aquaculture in Australia."
The NSW DPI institute opened its doors as the Brackish Water Fish Culture Research Station in 1972.
The site was built upon land donated to the NSW Government by a mining company.
In the past 50 years the Taylors Beach institute has become one of the largest specialised fisheries and aquaculture research facilities in the country, with some of the most extensive and modern research facilities.
And it's still expanding. In September, the NSW Government granted the institute $5.7 million to build a new marine fish hatchery and complete major upgrades to its fisheries nutrition research facility and mollusc hatchery.
Research at the improved facilities is anticipated to double marine finfish fingerling production capacity in the the next five years, support the oyster industry with continued selective breeding, attract an additional three new research partnerships in the next three years; and ensure the continuity of spat and fingerling supply for existing and developing aquaculture, and for marine fish stocking exercises, including mulloway and dusky Flathead.
The research and work undertaken at the institute is aimed at helping to strengthen Australia's seafood industry and marine world.
The institute manages Australia's oldest continuous oyster breeding program.
It works to breed QX- and climate-resistant oysters, while also supporting research to strengthen the populations of endangered marine species such as the White's Seahorses and cauliflower soft coral Dendronephthya australis, which are both endemic to Port Stephens.
Among its other achievements, the institute was the first in Australia to support and develop artificial reef systems.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
