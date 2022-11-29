Port Stephens Examiner
Flood of support for Port Stephens Fisheries Institute's 50th anniversary open day

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 30 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:30am
The public was eager to take up Port Stephens Fisheries Institute's invitation to have a peek inside on Saturday with 600 people streaming into aquaculture research centre to learn about the work that goes on there.

