Something Fishy: Time to visit Broughton Island

With improving weather and sea conditions it is time to start think about visiting Broughton Island.
Sitting eight nautical miles - or, 14 kilometres - north of the heads and a couple of kilometres off the coastline Broughton offers numerous fishing opportunities.
Before you head off take the time to register with the local Marine Rescue and inform them when you safely arrive on the island.
It is also a good idea to pick up a Marine Park map from a bait and tackle outlet.
Three kilometres long and two wide, the island holds many secrets throughout its history when it was visited by the Worimi people, Chinese, Italians, French, Greeks and Europeans.
For the fisher, the island has many secrets of huge snapper, sharks, sting rays, groper, mulloway, drummer, kingfish, flathead, whiting and lobsters.
Of all the fish that call Broughton home, it is the snapper that creates the most interest.
This iconic fish circles the island and can be caught anywhere in the right conditions.
Favored spots include Cod Rock, Little Gibber, Jim's Leap, North Island, Spiros Rock, the Sisters and the Gutz.
Drop in to any of the Local bait and tackle shops and you will be directed to all of those sites. Good luck.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.