Earlier in November, Irrawang High School's year 10 students had the chance to connect with their community as part of the World of Work (WOW) readiness program.
Facilitated by a private company, over four days the pupils had the chance to explore great communication, teamwork, personality types, making friends, confidence, boundaries, first impressions, presentation and social skills including table etiquette.
A total of 30 students attended the program at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club where six guests from the local community and business organisations were invited to have lunch.
Representatives from Raymond Terrace Lions and Rotary, Port Stephens Council, the bowling club, Taylors Beach Bunnings, Terrac Central and IHS P&C were part of the distinguished guests.
State MP Kate Washington and Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer also took part in the program.
Guests introduced themselves and sat down with the kids for lunch and talked to them about how their morning had been and what they've learnt.
"It is a really valuable day for the students and they appreciate the interaction from the community," an Irrawang High School spokesperson said.
"We thought some students may struggle with being there for the whole day but they gave us excellent feedback, not really knowing what it was all about, they came out of the day really pumped up and appreciative we had given them the opportunity."
The school also thanked sponsors in Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Soldiers Point Marina and Valley Homes, who funded the experience and program facilitator Alexandra.
