Port Stephens looks set to be in for a "pre-COVID summer".
Accommodation houses and tourism industry professionals across the Port are already reporting high occupancy rates for the peak Christmas to mid-January summer holiday period.
A step further than that, Alloggio chief executive officer Will Creedon said his accommodation business, which has thousands of rooms across Port Stephens, had seen a return to the pre-COVID booking patterns, which spelled good news for the local economy.
"I think people across Australia are still yet to think about holidaying and taking leisure time overseas unless they have to, which is very good for Australia and Port Stephens. Domestic bookings are still strong," he said.
"There's been a surge in bookings in Port Stephens in the last number of weeks, which is in line with what we call pace selling, which is the time between when a booking is made and a person's arrival.
"The last two years, this time has been shorter. Length of stay has also changed a little bit from what it has been over the past two years. It's gone from 4.6 nights down to 4.2, but this means more bookings which means more cleaning, house cleaning and linen, more people going to restaurants and cafes."
Port Stephens Council's four holiday parks - Fingal, Halifax, Shoal Bay and Thou Walla - are already 80 per cent booked for the peak holiday period between December 24 and January 10.
The council's holiday park section manager, Kim Latham, said bookings typically surged to 95 per cent during this time.
"Weekends in the lead up to the summer holiday period are sitting above 90 per cent occupancy with an expected small dip in the week before the Christmas weekend," she said.
"There has been no noticeable dip for summer holiday bookings in the past two years with bookings actually increasing over the summer holiday period. The upcoming summer holiday period continues this trend."
The current average length of stay to the council's holiday parks is nine nights.
Despite COVID lockdowns, restrictions and other significant events in the last two years, such as severe weather, Port Stephens has remained a strong visitor destination.
Holiday and long weekend visitation to Port Stephens in 2022, particularly during Easter and in October, were "bumper" periods for the area.
Eileen Gilliland, chief executive officer of Destination Port Stephens, said this was because the area, no matter the season, has something to offer everyone.
"There's just so much that we have to offer here for people, from if you just want to relax and take some time out to being adventurous," she said.
"Summer is always our peak season. You'll see up until mid-January very strong occupancy. There's some availability, there's definitely still space to get more people here, but it will have a little more availability from mid-January."
Ms Gilliland said she, too, had noticed a return to the pre-COVID booking patterns.
Mr Creedon said there was a world of difference between this year's summer holiday and last year's.
"This time last year we had just come out of lockdown last year so there was an all merciful surge of people exiting the cities into regional areas like Port Stephens," he said.
"It's a changed environment from last year. We've gone back to those 2015-2019 habits. Something that happened last year was that this area had a large amount of COVID-positive cases.
"There was an awful lot of people cancelling and postponing at the last minute. We didn't really know who was or wasn't coming, which put a lot of pressure on our teams who were already understaffed and in and out of isolation because of COVID.
"This year, the challenge is finding staff members to do the physical work. We're seeing across the country, including in the Hunter, the immigration of working holiday visa holders. It's been a godsend. But we need more."
Ms Gilliland added that there was still a staff shortage in Port Stephens and urged people to be patient during the peak holiday period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.