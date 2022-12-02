Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Tanilba Bay Public School year 6's earn leadership caps through acts of community service

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanilba Bay Public School's year 6 leaders have been earning their leadership caps through acts of community service. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

An act of kindness can go a long way and the year 6 students at Tanilba Bay Public School are finding out just how great it makes them feel to give back to their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.