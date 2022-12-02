An act of kindness can go a long way and the year 6 students at Tanilba Bay Public School are finding out just how great it makes them feel to give back to their community.
School leaders Amarlie Cross, Tyler Morrisson, Aliesha Drew, Jordan Cheung, Archie Atkins, Halle Sempf, Brienna Evans, Sophie Lee Kennedy, Shelby Letham and Brianna Ballard-Rypstra have spent the last couple of months earning their leadership caps.
In the past, year 6's had an opportunity to purchase a hat but this year they're tasked with doing an act of community service in order to earn one.
Tanilba Bay Public School class teacher Grant Smith said the students could earn a cap through displaying positive behaviours, achieving a learning goal and doing an act of community service.
"Our whole desire has been to recognise the kids who are supporting the local community and being able to show how their little bits of support on a small scale, are shown in the community on a bigger scale," he said.
"They've been working really hard and it's great to see."
From helping set up school soccer games, to assisting younger students with their tests and volunteering in their local canteens, the students have enjoyed the challenge.
"We've had fun earning them instead of buying them," one student said.
"Giving our time to other people and helping those who need it, it feels great," another added.
On November 24 the students walked down to Kooindah Shopping Centre to thank local businesses that have supported their school.
"The leaders presented certificates of thanks to Coles Tanilba Bay, Paul's Fresh Bake and Tilligerry Lion's Club for their donations that support our Breakfast Club to run each week," Mr Smith said.
On their walk back to school they discovered a community library and food pantry outside a home.
Mr Smith said he knocked on the door and spoke to Bree and her son Ari who had set up the service.
"We noticed it was another small act of community service. Bree told us during lockdown she noticed things were a little bit tougher for some people," he said.
"Originally she started with the books and as things got a little bit more dire with people losing jobs and struggling to put food on the table, she wanted to make a difference."
He said it was a chance for the students to see the importance of being kind to one another and helping their community.
Mr Smith said Tanilba Bay Public will continue its leadership caps program next year.
"I think with these guys being the first cohort to really engage with it and work hard for it, we can see that it has a nice positive impact.
"We'd love those year sixes to be really setting a standard for what they can do for themselves and just show the importance of having that community."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
