When Medowie netballers run onto the court next season they will do so wearing fresh new uniforms that hold special meaning to them.
Designed by one of their own, young Worimi girl Ella O'Loughlin, the design on the uniforms will tell the story of different lands, represented by the Indigenous symbol for sand dunes, and clubs, represented by the animal prints, coming together to talk and play netball.
"I was pretty laid back about it all," Ella, aged 12, said of designing the prints that will be printed on the new Medowie Netball Club uniforms and balls next year.
"The designs just came to me.
"It was when I saw the design on the uniforms that it hit me that people will be playing in my design.
"I'm really proud to have my design on the uniforms."
Medowie Netball Club president Kerry Whitty said the current uniforms were about 15 years old.
The need for an upgrade was flagged at the end of the 2022 season, but the club wanted something fresh and new for their uniforms.
Having previously seen Ella's Indigenous artwork and designs, Whitty asked the young Wirreanda Public School student whether she would create something for the club.
The young netballer threw herself into the task and came up with two - a design that told a story, which will be used on club's the dresses, shorts, shirts and jumpers next season, and a dot design which will be used on the netballs.
Whitty said it was "really nice" that a local netballer, and a young one who has grown up in the town at that, had been able to create a design that was so special to Medowie and the club.
Ella started playing netball three years. A goal shooter and goal attack, she played for Raymond Terrace before moving to Medowie Netball Club last year.
She also joined Nelson Bay Netball Association last year to play at the representative level.
A sporty kid, Ella also plays AFL with the Medowie-based Port Stephens Power club and AFL and touch football with school.
While she does not consider herself artistic, Ella said she enjoys creating Aboriginal art.
She has studied with the Tanilba Bay-based Koori Colours Art Gallery for the past two years.
Following her success of creating Medowie Netball Club's uniform and ball design, Ella has been asked to create a design for the Outblacks Rugby Club.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
