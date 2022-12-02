After losing their belongings to an electrical fire on November 21, Nelson Bay couple Philip Wild and Jacqueline Bartley claim they've been sent an earth-side 'angel'.
"She's an angel by name and an angel by nature," Ms Bartley said.
Bay local Kristy Angel has lived up to her surname and been gathering donations from the community to help rebuild Mr Wild and Ms Bartley's life, after a fire gutted the rental they had been residing in on Achilles Street for the past two years.
"She's worth her weight in gold," Mr Wild said.
The fire tore through the downstairs area of the house blowing out a window before moving upstairs where it gutted one bedroom and parts of the loungeroom and kitchen.
"My first instinct was to get my wife, the dog, my keys, phone, wallet and get out," Mr Wild said.
The couple also had Ms Bartley's son and his wife and three kids living with them and now, all are staying in emergency accommodation while searching for a rental.
"At the moment we're going from real estate to real estate to real estate ... Just trying to find something for all of us that's pet friendly," Mr Wild said.
To alleviate some of the pressure Ms Angel has made it her mission to help find furniture and clothes for the family.
"I wanted to help try and make their lives a little bit easier especially coming up to Christmas," she said.
She said she became aware of the situation through her friends Bec Cootes and Ian Thompson who own Anna Bay Tavern, and took the couple in on the first night they became homeless.
As humans that's what we need to do, we need to look after each other.- Kristy Angel said.
"They told me what had happened and if it wasn't for them I would've never of been able to reach out," she said.
Using a social media post for donation call outs, Ms Angel said within 15 minutes people were "blowing up her phone" with offers of beds, TV's, lounges, entertainment units and clothes.
"It really shows the community that I've been a part of for 37 years will always help. There is so much community spirit.
"Jaqueline's son Dimitri said to me he was so overwhelmed by this community and its support and the offers that have been coming in. Christmas spirit is just thick and fast out here," she said.
With the support of her workplace Carpet Court and Furniture One at Taylors Beach, Ms Angel has been able to assist the family, with the store being a drop-off point for donations.
"We wanted to be part of the toy drive for Christmas this year, but unfortunately we missed out on the cut-off date. So we've put our energy into helping this family," she said.
She wanted to thank the Port Stephens community for getting behind the family and helping out where they can.
"I'm just grateful to everyone who's helped. As humans that's what we need to do, we need to look after each other."
Mr Wild and Ms Bartley said they were feeling overwhelmed and eternally grateful to Ms Angel and the Port Stephens community.
"I'm overwhelmed with what happened to the house but also overwhelmed with the generosity of our community," Ms Bartley said.
And despite losing some sentimental items including birth certificates and passports, the couple were grateful to be alive.
"I've got two feet and a heartbeat. You can't put a price on that," Mr Wild said.
The couple have been able to store their donations with the generosity of 5 Star Self Storage in Taylors Beach providing three months free.
Once they find a new place to live and utilise what they need, leftover donations will be paid forward.
"We're pretty much taking everything that's being offered to us but once they get a house and are settled, we'll organise the rest of the stuff to go to others in need," Ms Angel said.
Anyone wishing to donate items can message Kristy Angel on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is being investigated and the house has been sprayed with glue to prevent asbestos escaping.
