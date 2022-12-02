Port Stephens Examiner
Kristy Angel collects community donations to help Nelson Bay couple after blaze guts home on Achilles Street

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
Kristy Angel is helping Nelson Bay couple Philip Wild and Jacqueline Bartley rebuild their lives by collecting community donations after they lost everything in a house fire on Achilles Street. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

After losing their belongings to an electrical fire on November 21, Nelson Bay couple Philip Wild and Jacqueline Bartley claim they've been sent an earth-side 'angel'.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

