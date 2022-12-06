St Philip's Christian College year 12 graduate Alannah Horne has been awarded the Ma and Morley Flagship Scholarship program at the University of Newcastle.
The scholarship not only provides funds to the recipients but offers a close-knit program of 30 scholars who regularly come together to create positive change in the community and to grow as socially conscious individuals.
Miss Horne was selected through the scholarship's 'Academic Excellence' category and based on her demonstration of the programs core values: 'Peace, Demilitarisation and Cultural Respect', 'Equity and Justice for all Peoples', 'Ethics in Entrepreneurship and Workers' Rights' and 'Environmental Sustainability and biodiversity conservation'.
She joined St Philip's Christian College in 2017 in year 7 and has contributed greatly to her College community, from leading roles in the College musicals to College Captain.
Miss Horne has been awarded Dux of her year group every year since year 7 and Dux of the College in 2022.
St Philip's Christian College head of English teacher Simon Day said he was pleased to see Miss Horne being rewarded for her dedicated and commitment to studying and her community.
"Alannah is one of those rare students who are able to achieve to an excellent standard across all of her subjects, while maintaining a calm and humble sense of identity," he said.
"This allowed her to not only lead her peers academically, but also as their school captain in 2022."
"As an educator with 25 years of experience, it has been a privilege to have been Alannah's English teacher and share her HSC journey."
Miss Horne said she was looking forward to her studies at the University of Newcastle and participating in the Ma and Morley program.
"I am so excited to immerse myself in the opportunities of the scholarship, develop relationships with the other scholars and have the opportunity to give back to the community," she said.
