Something Fishy: Fisheries open day success

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
December 7 2022 - 8:30am
Tom Wilson, 5 years old, from Corlette with his first ever fish caught from his dad's boat off the Outer Light.

Congratulations to the Taylors Beach Fisheries research centre for their excellent open day last week.

