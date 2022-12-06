Something Fishy: Fisheries open day success

Congratulations to the Taylors Beach Fisheries research centre for their excellent open day last week.
The occasion gave members of the public the opportunity to discover the workings that go on behind the scenes in the ongoing quest for sustainability.
One of the main attractions was Charlie the 2.5 kg mud crab that entertained the crowds throughout the day by snapping and snarling as crabs do.
As a reward for his efforts Charlie was given a nice warm bath.
If you can't catch a snapper at this time of the year then you should consider joining the croquet club.
Catching a snapper is not as difficult as you may think.
The real challenge is to find a spot where they are.
The best way to do this is to be accompanied by an expert - someone who knows exactly where to go.
Once the spot has been identified toss plastics or bait and get ready for some action.
I'm an old bait man and I use the same old method.
nchor up and set a rich berley trail, then toss a lightly weighted or preferably unweighted bait far behind the berley trail and let the bait slowly sink then hang on.
Merry Christmas to all my contributors and readers of this fun column which after 35 years I continue to enjoy writing.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
