Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Event guide: It's on! in Port Stephens this summer

Updated December 5 2022 - 8:51pm, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are plenty of events to enjoy right across Port Stephens throughout summer.

Port Stephens Council has prepared a jam packed series of events to bring people together for a summer of fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.