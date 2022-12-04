Port Stephens Council has prepared a jam packed series of events to bring people together for a summer of fun.
From kid's events, skate competitions and live music to food trucks, carols and a visit from Santa - the It's on! program will keep everyone entertained.
The council's Vibrant Places coordinator Amber Herrmann said the summer events are designed to be fun, connect the Port's communities and encourage visitors and residents to spend time in the outdoors.
"We've been listening to the types of activities our community wants to see and this summer we're trialling a new program including markets, public art, musical performances, street performances and evening activities," Ms Herrmann said.
"We're really excited to have some first-time events happening in areas such as Fern Bay, Karuah, Seaham, Anna Bay, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage, so if you're looking for something to do, there's sure to be an activity in an area close to you.
"The summer program supports our Incredible Place Strategy, activating our public spaces and encouraging the community to shop, eat and spend time in our local businesses and make our region a better place to live, work and play for the benefit of everyone.
"Follow us on social media to find out what's happening, and add the dates to your calendar to join us for the best summer has to offer."
Many of the events have been made possible through funding from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW grant program.
The Community Events Program is designed to support communities to recover from the challenging times of the last few years, creating new jobs, supporting community events, shows and festivals, and boosting tourism.
Raymond Terrace
Nelson Bay
Lemon Tree Passage
Karuah
Fern Bay
Salt Ash
Anna Bay
Seaham
