Returning, earning and helping the environment is something Port Stephens residents have taken pride in doing for the last five years.
More than 138 million containers have been returned through the Return and Earn program in the Port Stephens LGA in a demi-decade, according to the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
With return points at Salamander Bay, Fingal Bay, Tanilba Bay, Raymond Terrace and Medowie, the rewarding recycle program has allowed people to swap bottles, cans and cartons for cash or donate their earnt funds to Port Stephens Koalas.
"Local donation partner Port Stephens Koalas has been successfully fundraising through Return and Earn," an EPA spokesperson said.
Across NSW more than eight billion containers have been returned, reducing drink container litter volume by 52 per cent since it was first introduced by the state government in 2017.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said celebrating five years of Return and Earn was a significant milestone and demonstrates how passionate people are about "turning their trash into treasure".
"While Return and Earn is only five years old, it has already achieved huge success," he said,
"It has delivered a massive 755,000 tonnes of additional material for recycling already, helping remove these containers from becoming landfill or litter."
Mr Griffin said the popular scheme has seen more than $800 million in refunds into people's pockets in NSW and delivered more than $40 million in donations to charities and community groups.
In October, the NSW Government announced a proposal to expand Return and Earn to include even more types of beverage containers, such as wine and spirits bottles.
This would result in an additional 400 million eligible bottles recycled each year, including 233 million glass bottles.
The scheme expansion would boost recycling rates, reduce landfill, and supercharge a push towards a circular economy in NSW.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
