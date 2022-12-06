Sports Shorts: Cricket results, Fingal Bay track star eyes gold at nationals

FINGAL Bay flyer Shari Hurdman has a busy weekend coming up. Shari will compete in the All Schools Athletic National Championships in Adelaide from December 9-11.
Shari, who attends St Phillip's Christian College, is no stranger to competing in elite competition.
She has progressed through HRIS, AICES and CIS college athletic carnivals where she has had various success in the 100m and 200m track sprints.
This year Shari's coach Vanessa Price stepped up her training to include the 400m - a very technical and demanding distance.
In September Shari stunned the athletics community with an amazing 400m victory to defeat the national champion with a time of 54.96 seconds.
In the space of several weeks Shari reduced her personal best time by five seconds.
The rising star of the track showed her versatility by winning gold in the 200m sprint at the NSW All Schools Athletic Championship in the time of 24.51.
The teenager has a busy weekend in store when she competes at nationals in the 200m and 400m as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.
NELSON Bay Cricket Club hosted Warners Bay at Don Waring Oval last Saturday in the Battle of the Bays.
The Makos made a terrific start, with all batsmen getting a start to post a very handy 6-219 with Simon Plummer 24 and Joseph Clarke 26. Matt Palmer top scored with 66 and Bryce Causley a quickfire 45 of 15 balls.
In reply Warners Bay chased down the total to finish 5-221.
NELSON Bay Golf Club's junior golfers once again were impressive in the Encouragement Shield pennant series played at Shortland Waters with a first-up win over Gosford Golf Club 4.5 to 1.5.
The Bay squad consists of Lachlan Lawson, Zoe Stewart, Zach Semmens, Harvey Payne, Lachlan Stewart and Nick Pillay.
Junior coordinator Chris Mawson was the man with the plan and played several roles on the day including bus driver and gear steward, but drove home a winning team thanks to the wonderful junior program in place by golf pro Warren Moses and the hard working volunteers.
PORT Stephens Pythons Cricket Club advanced to the final of the Denis Broad Cup last Sunday.
In a drama-filled semi final against Waratah-Mayfield, the scores were locked up forcing a super over with Jason Eveleigh taking 2-4 to put the Pythons into the final.
The batsmen played their part. Tyran Everleigh, 27 runs, Grant Garland, 23, with Brock Hawley and Jeremy Rushford among the wickets. In the final, the powerful West cricket club were too strong for the Pythons.
On saturday the Pythons had a solid win over Rogue Scholar CC. The Pythons were 10-76.
The opposition fell victim to some fine father and son bowling all out for 10-52. Jason Everleigh, 4-7, and Tyran Everleigh, 4-8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.