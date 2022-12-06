Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Cricket results, Fingal Bay track star eyes gold at nationals

By Peter Arnold
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:30am
Fingal Bay teen Shari Hurdman will compete at the All Schools Track and Field Championships in Adelaide December 9-11.

FINGAL Bay flyer Shari Hurdman has a busy weekend coming up. Shari will compete in the All Schools Athletic National Championships in Adelaide from December 9-11.

