Event guide: Cellist Anthony Albrecht to perform Bach for Christmas in Soldiers Point

December 6 2022 - 7:30am
Cellist Anthony Albrecht will perform a 60-minute solo Bach for Christmas at The Bay Sailing Centre in Soldiers Point on December 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Anthony Albrecht is inviting classical music lovers to escape the festive season madness and immerse themselves in the soothing sounds of his 300 year cello.

