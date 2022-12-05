Anthony Albrecht is inviting classical music lovers to escape the festive season madness and immerse themselves in the soothing sounds of his 300 year cello.
The Newcastle-born cellist will perform the music of Johann Sebastian Bach at the Bay Sailing Centre in Soldiers Point on Sunday, December 18.
Albrecht is no stranger to performing in Port Stephens.
Since graduating with a Master in Music from New York's The Juilliard School in 2014, he has become a passionate advocate for classical music touring in regional Australia.
He is renowned for his accessible, informative and moving Bach to the Bush solo recitals, in which he performs two of Bach's cello suites and other works for baroque cello, interspersed with fascinating commentary.
He has previously performed Bach to the Bush solos in Woodville, and in 2019 toured to Salamander Bay with fellow classical musician Simone Slattery to perform a multimedia show inspired by birds.
Albrecht will return to Port Stephens in December to end the year with the music of Bach, backed by the spectacular views of the Tomaree Peninsula as seen from his favourite performance venue, the Bay Sailing Centre.
The solo cello concert lasts 60 minutes with no interval.
There will be complimentary snacks. Drinks can be purchased from the bar.
A musician known for his "dramatic flair" and "fluent and virtuosic" performances, Albrecht has performed with Il Pomo d'Oro, the Australian Haydn Ensemble, Van Diemen's Band, Pinchgut Opera and the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra.
He is co-founder of the Bowerbird Collective and directed the Lapwing Music Festival in the United Kingdom from 2016-2019.
A multi-faceted performer, in 2021 Albrecht produced the highly successful CD Songs of Disappearance - Australian Bird Calls, which reached number two on the ARIA charts.
This year he has produced a companion album, Songs of Disappearance - Australian Frog Calls, released on December 2.
Other musical creations, with Bowerbird Collective co-founder Simone Slattery, also feature in the new Our Country immersive experience created by Australian Geographic, currently showing at the ICC in Darling Harbour.
In January Albrecht and Slattery will tour South West Western Australia, performing the Bowerbird Collective's latest production, Life on Land's Edge, inspired by migratory shorebirds.
See Albrecht's Bach for Christmas performance at the Bay Sailing Centre on December 18 from 5pm.
Tickets, from bowerbirdcollective.org, cost $40 for adults and $5 for children under 18.
