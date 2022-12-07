December 8: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
A outdoor market where people can gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers. Held the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
December 9: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
A family friendly, locally owned and operated twilight market. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food and live music.
December 10: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market: new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats.
December 10 and 17: 37 Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
Toys, books, tools, clothes and more will be on offer at the Medowie Christmas Markets. Run by the Medowie Lions Club.
December 11: Neil Carroll Park, Fly Point, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
A great family market with something for everyone, including great food and coffee. Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month.
December 17: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
The first Port Stephens Produce Market will be launched in collaboration with the Homegrown Markets. This new farmers market will be held weekly on Saturday mornings from February 2023.
December 18: Neil Carroll Park, Fly Point, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. Held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Share your event news with the Examiner. Send the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
