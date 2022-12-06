The Raymond Terrace Magpies and Ravens will fly under the one banner next season, coming as the rugby league club wraps up a successful 2022 season.
At its annual general meeting on November 28, the senior rugby league club appointed its 2023 committee and moved to bring the Ravens ladies league tag team into the Magpies fold.
"A motion was passed in support to have the club move forward under only one banner. We have invited all of the girls who have proudly been apart of the Ravens team to join us using the same colours, banner and title Raymond Terrace Magpies," the club said on its Facebook page, and thanked the team for their support of the transition.
The Raymond Terrace Ravens was founded and first entered into the Country Rugby League ladies tag competition six years ago.
"The Ravens have not folded...we have just shaken our feathers to reveal the Magpie in us," the team posted to its Facebook page following the AGM.
"The Ravens badge and colours of six years represents unity, sisterhood and passion for a sport that in its first year was something new to Country Rugby League in our area, firstly with the junior club then adopted by the senior club.
"We have seen our baby Ravens grow into inspiring young women and forged friendships to last a lifetime. 2023 now brings new opportunities for all women who love this sport."
Brooke Roach was re-elected president of the club for another season while Luke Handsaker will replace Craig Murray as vice president. In September, Roach and Handsaker captained and coached the Magpies men's C-grade team to the club's first premiership in eight years with a 32-8 grand final win against the Awabakal Eagles.
Murray has retired from his long held position as vice president of the Magpies club.
"Known to most as Muzza, he has been a valued member of our committee and football community. Muzza will still be heavily involved with the club. We are thankful for his ongoing support," the club said.
Joining Roach and Handsaker on the committee will be secretary Rhonda Roach, vice secretary Jack Beverly, treasurer Shenae Handsaker and grounds coordinator Rodney Wade.
The club has expressions of interest opened for coaches. It is seeking to field two men's tackle teams, two ladies league tag teams and women's tackle team in 2023.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
