With no COVID restrictions in place, no lockdown looming or bushfire smoke in the air, there has been a pre-pandemic return of confidence that summer holiday events will go ahead with little interruption this year.
Despite COVID-19 cases sharply rising in NSW, a number of the Port's Christmas events will make their COVID hiatus return this season, while Port Stephens Council says it's full steam ahead for the New Year's Eve festivities.
"Nelson Bay is known for its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display and we're so excited to keep the tradition going," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"It's great for our community to come together and celebrate the incredible place in which we live, work and play.
"After the ups and downs of the past few years, I'm sure everyone's ready to come together again... and bring in the new year with a bang."
The December 31 festivities along the Nelson Bay waterfront are being organised by the council with funding and support from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW grant program, McGrath Port Stephens and d'Albora Marinas.
McGrath Port Stephens principal Daniel O'Meara said as long term locals, the Nelson Bay real estate team are excited to be the major sponsor of this year's fireworks spectacular.
"We hope that local residents and visitors all enjoy a great family orientated night and a fantastic fireworks display," he said.
The marina will have live entertainment and children's activities on offer from midday on New Year's Eve.
The fireworks, which will be set off from the water near the breakwall, will begin at 9pm.
Victoria Parade, Government Road, Yacaaba Street and Shoal Bay Road between Magnus Street and Victoria Parade will be closed to traffic between 8pm and 9.45pm to "facilitate safe and easy passage for patrons", the council said.
Families are encouraged to take a picnic blanket or chairs down to the Nelson Bay waterfront to enjoy the New Year's Eve festivities.
The waterfront is a no alcohol zone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.