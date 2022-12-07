A NSW Greens MP has urged the state government to "hit the brakes" on the assessment of the Kings Hill housing development while the matter is still before the court.
Cate Faehrmann said on Monday that she had written to the Hunter and Central Coast Planning Panel urging them to make an application with the Land and Environment Court to extend the public submission deadline for the significant housing development north of Raymond Terrace.
The DA for the 3500-lot housing estate is being exhibited by Port Stephens Council until Friday, December 9.
It comes after Kingshill Development Pty Ltd launched legal action against Port Stephens Council in August following the planning panel's rejection of its concept plans for subdividing the first half of the 3500-lot subdivision in February.
"The matter is currently before the courts and, as you would understand, we are not in a position to comment at this time," a spokesperson for Kingshill Development told the Examiner.
Ms Faehrmann, a member of the NSW Legislative Council, is seeking to have the DA's public exhibition period extended to Friday, January 20, 2023.
"The community is fed up with projects being rushed through the planning system without proper consultation," she said.
"The planning panel needs to hit the brakes and extend the submission deadline on this new application.
"The developer has provided an extensive amount of detail with their application.
"It's essential that the community has enough time to fully consider this information."
After nearly two decades of intensive planning, studies and reports to develop a 3500-lot housing estate across 270 hectares of bushland in Kings Hill, the $146 million project was knocked back by the Hunter and Central Coast Planning Panel in February.
Previously, Port Stephens Council had recommended approving concept plans for the housing estate along the Pacific Highway and Six Mile Road north of Raymond Terrace.
The panel unanimously rejected the concept proposal for a residential subdivision and stage one works including vegetation clearing, listing 17 grounds for refusal.
The planning panel considered submissions flagging the removal of vegetation and impacts on flora and fauna, including koala and bird habitat; impacts on local waterways and wetlands including fish habitat; traffic impacts including congestion, road safety; and land use conflicts.
Other reasons for the planning panel's determination included that the proposal was likely to significantly affect threatened species population or ecological communities or their habitats and that there had been insufficient detail to provide an adequate planning framework for the consideration of future DAs for subdivision for urban development.
Following the planning panel's decision, Kingshill Development lodged an appeal in the Land and Environment Court.
While Ms Faehrmann stated that Kingshill Development has since launched a second DA with Port Stephens Council, the documents on exhibition until December 9 are an updated version of the original 2018 application.
Additional information has been provided to the council for the DA comprising of 101 documents, including more than 30 environmental and habitat reports prepared since the court case began.
Ms Faehrmann said locals needed longer than one month to consider the new information.
"As the submissions to this new DA are likely to be considered by the Land and Environment Court it is essential that the local community is given the appropriate amount of time to consider the matter," she said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
