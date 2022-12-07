Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann seeking to have public submission period for Kings Hill Development extended

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
December 7 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of the Kings Hill Development, north of Raymond Terrace. The project proposes building 3500 homes at Kings Hill.

A NSW Greens MP has urged the state government to "hit the brakes" on the assessment of the Kings Hill housing development while the matter is still before the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.