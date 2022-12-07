On January 22, 1969 the first Port Stephens Examiner was published.
The paper has been in print since 1893, but it was in 1969 that the newspaper became the Port Stephens Examiner.
This paper incorporated the Raymond Terrace Examiner and The Port Stephens Times.
As explained in one of the eight stories published on the front page, the new name was necessary because of the growth of the Port Stephens area, residentially and industrially.
A combination of the Examiner and the Times will enable better service to be provided for readers and advertisers alike, the story on the name change read.
A photographic service is to commence next week and will be available for weddings functions sporting advertising and many other subjects.
At the time of publication, plans were being made to deliver the paper door-to-door.
In 2022, the Examiner is delivered to the driveways of more than 30,000 homes across Port Stephens.
Other stories on the front page of the January 22, 1969 edition of the Examiner included:
Use of plant questioned
Story brief: Port Stephens Shire Council resolved to hear allegations made by a Councillor Tully that a council plant and vehicle a Crawler had been used illegally to move sand on a private site.
Cr Tully said: I have been hounded by people asking me, as Chairman of the Works Committee, what is going on.
A resolution was made that a report on the works be provided at the next meeting.
Council rate no change
Story brief: A motion by the president of the Port Stephens Shire Council, councillor H.J. Collins, to comply with the Department of Local Governments request to re-examiner the 1969 budget was defeated in council.
Council resolved to keep the rate at the 1968 level of 4.885, as opposed to the rate Cr Collins motion proposed 5.207.
Record demands on Caravan Park at Port Stephens
Story brief: Port Stephens caravan parks had a record Christmas holiday season.
The council planned to spend $3200 on Shoal Bay Park for water taps, sealing of roads and a car-wash.
The Examiner reported that the annual income for Shoal Bay Caravan Park had risen from $10,000 in 1966 to $25,000 in 1968.
Tourist enquiries rise 2000 p.c. at Hexham in 5 years
Story brief: Tourism was an invisible industry in the Hunter Valley until the Hunter Valley Tourist Authority took the helm.
A tourist information centre was established at Hexham, in premises adjoining the Oak Milk Bar in December 16, 1963.
In the first month of operation, the centre welcomed 522 visitors who were seeking tourist information.
On its last day of operations for 1968, 77,234 visitors had accessed the information centre.
Additionally, three announcements were published on the front page:
Williamtown wedding
Story brief: Acknowledging the wedding of Miss D. Banks of Medowie and Mr Hayward, of Sydney, in Williamtown on January 25, 1969.
Special display for Australia Day
Story brief: Announcing there would be a display of period costumes in Daleys store for Australia Day.
Notice to all publicity officers
Story brief: Welcoming community group publicity officers to send their news to the Examiner.
