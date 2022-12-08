Port Stephens Examiner
Apply now for EPA grants: $11m available to help NSW communities tackle litter and illegal dumping

December 9 2022 - 9:00am
Volunteers cleaning up mangroves. The NSW EPA has $11.2 million in grants available to council's, businesses and groups needing funding to clean up their communities.

More than $11 million in grants is now available to help the state's councils, businesses and environment friendly groups keep their communities free of litter and illegal dumping.

