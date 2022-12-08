Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
To whom it may concern,
It was with great sadness that I read about the existential threat to the Port Stephens masthead.
Regional newspapers have been the lifeblood of Australian communities for well over 100 years.
They are the lifeblood of a town. They tell the stories that matter, connect people to their community whether it's sport or the achievement of a local kid.
Newspapers have had to survive with the industry being decimated over the last decade.
Their resilience has been impressive but it needs support to make sure it exists in some form into the future.
Having worked in the industry I understand the opportunities that a regional newspaper gives to emerging professionals.
It's their chance to get the skills needed to make a success in their chosen career.I have been fortunate to work with the staff at the examiner on several occasions.
You couldn't meet more hard working, intelligent and professional bunch of individuals. The highest compliment is they care about their community and they care about the stories.
To lose that means Port Stephens is losing a part of its history and its future.
I wouldn't want to have that happen on my watch.
Kind regards,
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
