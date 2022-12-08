A Port Stephens mental health service is one of just six Hunter groups that has received funding through the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's latest grants round.
Caring For Our Port Stephens Youth (COPSY), the managing committee behind free youth mental health service Jupiter, has received $50,000 to continue its operations.
"There's no doubt that there is a demand for a counselling service from our youth in Port Stephens," COPSY vice president Geoffrey Basser OAM said.
"Since we began three years ago, the demand for counselling has just doubled and doubled and doubled.
"This year we have provided over 1600 counselling sessions - and it isn't finished yet.
"The funding we have received from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation will help us a great deal in helping our youth."
Through Jupiter, Port Stephens youths aged 12 to 25 who are experiencing difficulty with mental health and wellbeing can access free counselling services.
Jupiter is run by the community, for the community and relies on the community's financial support in addition to sponsorship and grants.
Jupiter first opened counselling rooms in Salamander Bay in 2019 and has since expanded to Tanilba Bay and Raymond Terrace.
It was with a $53,000 Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant that COPSY was able to fit out a counselling space inside Tomaree Library and Community Centre.
The not-for-profit organisation also received a $55,000 grant from charitable foundation in May 2021.
The latest grant will help them expand their services in Medowie.
"Our wish is to expand and cover the whole of Port Stephens which will allow any young person to walk out their door, down the street and into one of our counselling rooms," Mr Basser said.
The charitable foundation announced the grant recipients in Newcastle on Thursday.
More than $770,000 will be distributed amongst nine charities and community groups in total, which will be used to support projects and initiatives aimed at improving the health and social wellbeing of vulnerable people across regional NSW.
The funding announced on Thursday, the second round this year, marked a major milestone for the foundation, seeing $25 million go back into the community since the grant program began in 2003.
"Whilst $25 million is a significant amount of money, what's even more significant is the collective difference it's made in thousands of lives across regional communities over the past two decades," Jennifer Leslie, the chair of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, said.
"Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation is in the privileged position of witnessing firsthand, year after year, grant after grant, the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication that goes into these projects and the meaningful, long-lasting impacts they create.
"This funding round is certainly no exception, with today's recipients each recognised by the foundation for their outstanding contribution to projects and initiatives that we're confident will deliver positive outcomes for disadvantaged and at-risk people across the Hunter."
Hunter projects that have been funded:
No referral is needed to make a Jupiter appointment. Book by phone 0490 716 265 or visit jupiter.org.au.
Jupiter now has rooms at 7 Community Close, Salamander Bay, Shop 4 Kooindah Centre, Tanilba Bay and at 57-59 Port Stephens Street, Raymond Terrace.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
