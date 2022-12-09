Two Port Stephens Torchbearers branches have raised close to $27,000 to help support widows and the families of veterans living in the local government area.
The Nelson Bay and Lemon Tree Passage Torchbearers presented two cheques totalling $26,500 to Port Stephens Legacy at its appreciation luncheon in November.
"Both Torchbearer groups work tirelessly throughout the year raising funds to assist Legacy," Doug Jacka, vice chair of Port Stephens Legacy, said.
"Without the support of these dedicated, hardworking ladies it would make Legacy's work much harder.
"A special thank you goes to both Torchbearer groups in helping keep the Legacy promise to our deceased veterans and Defence personnel who are still giving their health in service of our country."
Port Stephens Legacy's appreciation luncheon, held at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on November 18, was attended by representatives from local service providers and Legacy volunteers.
The luncheon is held annual to thank all the people who help and support Legacy.
The special guest to this year's luncheon was Newcastle Legacy president Lorraine O'Connor.
It was during the luncheon that Nelson Bay Torchbearers president Judy Chapman and Lemon Tree Passage Torchbearers president Carol Brindley presented their cheques to Port Stephens Legacy chairperson Carol Selkirk.
The funds will be used by Legacy to continue its work in supporting 200 widows and their dependents across Port Stephens.
Currently, Port Stephens Legacy is supporting nine families with a total of 20 children.
"Each year more families are being enrolled," Mr Jacka said.
"Legacy assists these families in many ways - helping with their schooling, further studies, social outings, camps.
"It is only through generous support of the volunteers and the community Port Stephens Legacy is able to provide continuing financial help for these families."
Anyone interested in joining Port Stephens Legacy, Nelson Bay Torchbearers or Lemon Tree Passage Torchbearers can phone Carol Selkirk on 0432 321 928 or Doug Jacka on 0417 043 877.
