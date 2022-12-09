Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Your news

Legacy says 'thanks' to Torchbearers who raise $26,000 for Port Stephens widows

Updated December 9 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Torchbearers president Judy Chapman, Lemon Tree Passage Torchbearers president Carol Brindley, Port Stephens Legacy chair Carol Selkirk and Newcastle Legacy president Lorraine OConnor.

Two Port Stephens Torchbearers branches have raised close to $27,000 to help support widows and the families of veterans living in the local government area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.