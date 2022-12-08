Port Stephens Examiner
Christmas comes early to 22 Port Stephens community groups, sport clubs after success in grant program

December 8 2022 - 5:00pm
Kate Washington has presented Wirreanda Public School's P&C with a $30,000 cheque following their successful bid for cash in the NSW Community Building Partnership grants program.

Christmas has come early to 22 community groups and sporting clubs across Port Stephens.

