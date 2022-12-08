Christmas has come early to 22 community groups and sporting clubs across Port Stephens.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington this week delivered the good news to the successful recipients of 2022 NSW Community Building Partnership grants.
The Port Stephens groups and six from the Myall Lakes, which is part of the Port Stephens state electorate, will share in $400,000 worth of funding.
"This funding is going to local projects from Seaham to Shoal Bay," Ms Washington said.
Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club received the greatest amount of funding, $50,000 to install air conditioning and solar panels on the clubhouse.
Seaham and Wirreanda public schools each received $30,000 to install new playgrounds, Riding for the Disabled outside of Raymond Terrace received $39,000 to construct accessible car parking while on the Tilligerry Peninsula, Club Lemon Tree received $19,778 to replace its irrigation system and Tilligerry Community Association $14,893 to illuminate the Avenue of Allies centenary gates.
Nelson Bay Hockey Club, Fingal Beach surf club, football clubs across Mallabula, Medowie, Raymond Terrace and Wallalong plus Port Stephens Council, Karuah Rural Fire Brigade, woodworkers, Rotary and a childcare centre have also receive cash for projects.
"I'm delighted to have secured funding for school P&Cs in Seaham, Raymond Terrace, Medowie, and Shoal Bay for play, learning and cultural spaces," Ms Washington said.
"And I'm equally pleased to support surf life saving, hockey, rugby league, soccer, and bowling clubs to get funding for their important projects.
"It's great to see community groups focussed on accessibility, with funding secured for a new ramp at Nelson Bay Hockey Club and carpark upgrades at Riding for the Disabled in Raymond Terrace.
"Volunteers are the glue that hold our community together, it's very special to be able to support their important work."
Ms Washington added that her office, which has moved to new premises in William Street in Raymond Terrace, provides a monthly email update of grants available to community groups and clubs.
She encouraged any interested organisations to sign up and put forward projects for funding.
Email portstephens@parliament.nsw.gov.au for more details.
