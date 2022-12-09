During the last few weeks, the Port Stephens Friendship Group has continued to provide great opportunities for their members to enhance friendships.
The group has done this through monthly activities of coffee days, movie days, bowls days, happy hours and general meetings that often extended into luncheons.
During these last few weeks, the group has enjoyed an exciting trip to the coal loader in Newcastle to witness how the coal comes in and goes out of the city by using a highly technical computer model.
All functions are automatic with little human input. This was followed by lunch at the Big Mozzie (Hexham Bowling Club).
Last week the group enjoyed a spectacular visit to the Hunter Valley Gardens which has three million lights on show and a continuous variety of Christmas stories and songs.
This followed an evening dinner at Harrigan's. Everyone advised it was a fabulous night and well organised.
Next week will be the group's Christmas party with over 40 attending who will all enjoy the fabulous effects of a magician as well as dancing with a jukebox, Christmas cheer, raffles and a great dinner.
Why not come and join us? Contact Keith Hobbs on 0417 439 632 for more information on the group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.