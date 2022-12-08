Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
Having just read this week's Port Stephens Examiner I am deeply concerned about its future.
I moved to Shoal Bay earlier this year, and the Examiner has been an unrivalled source of information and news from the local area.
Reading the journalistic articles provides news at a local level that I'm sure would be ignored by news sources outside of the area, and having access to the advertising gives me a first-port-of-call when looking for a particular service, or to know what's on in the area.
I would be lost without the Examiner!
Please pass this on to whoever you feel can assist with the paper's plight. The community needs you!
Kind regards,
