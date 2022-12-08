Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
Communication is the lifeblood of regional communities, and local newspapers are the beating hearts that keep us connected and thriving.
Without the Examiner, Port Stephens will lose much more than just the ability to keep its residents updated with what's happening in the community, it will destroy the ties that bind us together.
Port Stephens has a diverse community and the Examiner enables us to see, understand and empathise with the lives of others.
It allows us to offer--or ask for--support when needed, and it helps protect the vulnerable.
The Port Stephens Examiner is the connective tissue that keeps us together.
