A Labor federal election pledge to establish a $5 million hub for veterans and their families in the Hunter is beginning to take shape.
A planning and information meeting will be held in Raymond Terrace on Monday, December 19 to discuss a location for and what services should be delivered through the new Veteran Wellbeing Centre.
"The invitation to attend this meeting is open to all serving and ex-service personnel of the area to inform of the early planning of a veterans and families hub in the Hunter," Peter Stephenson OAM, president of the Newcastle District Council of RSL Sub Branches, said.
Mr Stephenson, a Vietnam veteran, has been selected as part of a leadership group to drive the establishment of the Veteran Wellbeing Centre in the Hunter.
Labor announced in the lead up to the May 2022 election that it would establish a $5m Veteran Wellbeing Centre in the Paterson electorate if the party was elected to government.
Following Labor's election, and Meryl Swanson's re-election as Paterson's MP, the party followed through with its pledge and included the $5m for the centre in the October Federal Budget.
Ms Swanson said in October that she had been in talks with the local veteran community to work out the specifics of what the Veterans Wellbeing Centre should look like.
She said a location had not been decided but East Maitland, Maitland and Raymond Terrace were on the shortlist.
Mr Stephenson said Raymond Terrace Bowling Club has been selected as the planning meeting spot on as it was a central location within the Hunter Region.
"Raymond Terrace is accessible to everyone, whether they're travelling from Lake Macquarie or Murrurundi," he said.
Veteran Wellbeing Centres are described as a one-stop shop for veterans and their families to access a range of services, including transition, wellbeing support, advocacy, employment and housing assistance, and social connection.
Once established, the Hunter centre will provide wellbeing services and support to veterans and their families living across the entire region including Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens through to Cessnock, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Scone.
Anyone wishing to attend the information and planning meeting is asked to RSVP to Tracey Roberts via email troberts@rslnsw.org.au by Friday, December 16.
The meeting will be held at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club at 11am on December 19.
Those who cannot physically attend can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Email Ms Roberts to join the meeting virtually.
For more information phone Peter Stephenson on 0427 504 907 or Max Lewis on 0412 901 619.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
