Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
To all our politicians - we are begging you to help keep our local paper alive because it is so important to our community.
It keeps us informed about everything happening in our area and I for one wouldn't know what is going on without being able to read it every week.
I am trusting you to do your utmost to keep it going for us.
With thanks,
Please keep our wonderful Port Stephens Examiner going.
I need the Examiner each week to know what is happening in our area.
I have lived in Nelson Bay since 1955 and thoroughly appreciated the Examiner.
I have been reading the Examiner for over 40 years while in the Airforce and since being discharged in 1993.
It must continue!
I live in Newcastle and my father used to make weekly visits to Port Stephens due to his work commitments and always returned with a copy of the Examiner which I so looked forward to receiving and reading.
Your wonderful paper was full of interesting and unbiased articles not found in other newspapers, all relating to the area and to the lovely residents .
I am most disappointed to read the news of its closing and wish you luck and much support in preventing this outcome.
regards,
