There's no doubt that in a time of need, the Port Stephens community will band together, especially to help one of their own.
On Sunday, December 4 over 250 people attended a fundraising event at Soldiers Point Bowling Club for young mum Jasmin Kaschan, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer earlier in September.
The 22 year-old Nelson Bay local is a mother to her three year-old son Lincoln and six month old daughter Luella.
The fundraiser was led by Nelson Bay's Helen Bear and Lyn Manwarring with a group of "very energetic ladies".
"We helped canvas the local community for donations for raffle prizes and auctions items, along with many personal donations given," Ms Bear said.
She said Ms Kaschan was going to need all the support she could get, to assist with her daily needs and medical bills.
"Jasmin is going to need all the strength, love and support of her family and friends and the wonderful community here in the Bay as she faces the fight of her life," she said.
"Jasmin has shown that she is a fighter and that this is only the beginning of her journey."
At the event, Ms Kaschan's mum Sonya Hestelow, gave a detailed and emotional speech into her daughter's cancer journey to date.
"Jasmin followed with a very touching speech herself," Ms Bear said.
Ms Kaschan's family also had their own mission in raising awareness for breast cancer.
Each family member had their names put into a hat and whoever's name was drawn out, had to shave their hair off.
"Her aunt Michelle's name was drawn out and Jazzy then shaved her hair off," Ms Bear said.
"A bucket was passed around while that was being done and they raised over one thousand dollars for the Children's Oncology Unit."
Ms Bear said she was overwhelmed with how quickly 250 tickets sold out in five days for the fundraiser.
"It just goes to show how supportive the local community here in the Bay are for one of their own," she said.
She thanked Soldiers Point Bowling Club for donating the rooms and function coordinator Emily Nichols.
"Emily did an amazing job in organising this event and made sure everything ran smoothly on the night and she needs to be commended for going above and beyond in her role with the club," she said.
Special thanks to:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
