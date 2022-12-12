While Christmas can be a jolly and reuniting time for families and friends, it can also be lonely and stressful for some people.
"Many of us struggle emotionally during the holiday period," Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network (PSSPN) president Michael Murray said.
As the festive day approaches, Mr Murray said it can trigger a range of painful memories and lead people down a dark pathway, but he said there are ways to ease the pain.
"We need to acknowledge our own struggles in this area and set up a support network ahead of time," he said.
"In anticipating our challenges honestly, and preparing a positive response we reduce the likelihood of it being another year of pain and struggle."
He said it was also important to be mindful of others by reaching out and offering support.
Mr Murray has shared some key ideas from the Mental Health Association of NSW including 10 top tips to 'stress less' during the holidays.
1. Have realistic expectations
Try to let go of past negative feelings for the day at least, and have an open mind to remain more relaxed during celebrations.
2. Pick who you spend time with
Do things with people you feel most comfortable with, to ease any tension or stress you may be feeling, plus it allows you to spend time with someone special.
3. Avoid known triggers
If someone brings up a touchy subject, find a distraction. If there's a particular person you're uncomfortable around, try to sit near someone else who will not cause you stress and worry.
4. Plan fun things to do
Family members are less likely to get into arguments if they are involved in activities such as board games or a cricket or soccer match in the backyard. Plan for something to do as a group and focus on things you enjoy doing together.
5. Take time out to spend with friends
Take time out to spend with friends during the holidays as well as family. Allow yourself a break from spending all your time in one place so you don't feel overwhelmed or resentful.
6. Time for yourself
This can be something as simple as going for a short walk, or having a nap. Having some 'me' time helps to refocus and relax.
7. Look after your physical health
Make sure you get enough sleep, keep up with your regular activity routine, use relaxation techniques, and eat and drink in moderation.
8. Set limits
Set limits for the amount of time you will spend with family and friends, depending if you are travelling, or they are visiting you. This makes your time together special and more enjoyable.
9. Be grateful
Be grateful that you have family and friends to share the holidays with. Appreciate the small things that other people do for you and reciprocate with gestures that show your appreciation for them. This takes away the negativity and replaces it with positive thoughts and actions.
10. Do something positive
If you're alone for the holidays do something positive for yourself. Cook a nice meal, have a good book or movie to watch, go for a walk and if possible ring someone that you're not able to be with and catch up by phone or video. Consider volunteering so that you spend time with others and have a welcoming place to go.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
