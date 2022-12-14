Popular carols return to Gateway Presbyterian Church in Anna Bay Advertising Feature

Gateway's popular Nativity Play and Carols Under The Stars are set to return this Sunday. Picture supplied

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," sang Andy Williams in his eponymous 1963 Christmas single. Is that your experience? Do you know what makes Christmas so wonderful?

There are many good things that make this a great time of year. We love seeing children laughing and having loved ones near. We love giving and receiving gifts and coming together with one another over the holiday season. What a great time of year!

But what can make your Christmas truly wonderful? The answer is found in the Christmas message, celebrated in many carols and re-enactments of the Christmas story. It's a story that offers hope for all people, everywhere, through all the ages.

Gateway Presbyterian Church is excited to invite you to discover afresh this wonderful hope, as we gather to celebrate over the next two weekends.

Our Christmas Eve (5pm) and Christmas Day (9am) services are for the whole family and will include a creative drama that takes us back in time through the eyes of some well-known characters of the Christmas story.

This Sunday, December 18, we're expecting the return of the Anna Bay Carols Under The Stars after a two-year break (due to COVID-19) with a 21st-century re-enactment of the Christmas story and favourite Christmas carols.

The last time we presented this timeless story with carols, it was greatly enjoyed by hundreds of locals and holidaymakers on the Tomaree Peninsula.



This year's event will feature the very popular camel rides, face painting and other kids' activities. The Carols Under The Stars and Nativity Play will feature real camels, donkeys and sheep.

The friends and members of Gateway Presbyterian Church in Anna Bay are enthusiastic about sharing the Christmas story with their community.

"It's a great family night where we celebrate the birth of Christ," Pastor Evan Barnes. "His arrival has long been transforming our world for the better and is still transforming lives, even today."

This Sunday's festivities begin at 5.30pm with live performances from local musicians, plenty of activities and great food for all the family.

The highlight of the evening, the Carols and Nativity Play, will begin at 7.30pm. So bring your family, friends, a picnic rug and torch and celebrate Christmas with your community.

The Gateway Presbyterian Church is located at 43 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay.



For more details, phone Pastor Barnes at Gateway Church on 4982 5022 or visit gatewaypresbyterian.org.au.