When someone suggested to Tanika Ridgeway that she should enrol in a medicine degree, it sparked a realisation for the proud Worimi woman.
Fast-forward to today and the 32-year-old is working in Indigenous health research and just passed her second year of studying to become a doctor.
She graduated from Yapug on Tuesday, December 13 as part of the uni's December graduating cohort.
Yapug is a University of Newcastle pathway program for Indigenous students that Ms Ridgeway said is designed to "empower you to be whatever you want to be".
Ms Ridgeway had spent almost a decade in a customer service role at John Hunter Hospital's pathology department before she decided it was time for a change.
She began a teaching degree, but it wasn't for her.
Then a mentor from the Wollotuka Institute, Hannah Pipe, suggested she try medicine.
"Hannah... told me that I was selling myself short and I should consider medicine," Ms Ridgeway said.
"It was a huge realisation for me, that it was something that was actually possible."
That Newcastle uni had graduated the most Indigenous doctors at the time, I felt really supported - the people before me had paved that way.
"I grew up in a housing commission in Raymond Terrace. I didn't do science in my senior years of high school, and my ATAR was 32. So, I am not your typical medical student - but here I am.
"We talk about closing the gap, I want to be able to see change.
"Had I not done Yapug, maybe I wouldn't have gone on this journey. I just want everybody to know that there's so many opportunities out there for them to do whatever they want to do."
Ms Ridgeway also thanked University of Newcastle lecturer and Indigenous health researcher Dr Michelle Kennedy for her support, which has inspired her to "pursue new opportunities I would never have considered".
Ms Ridgeway hopes to work to improve health outcomes for Indigenous communities.
