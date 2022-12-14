House of the Week: 103 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay

It really doesn't get any better than this - a luxury waterfront home with direct beach access.
Capturing a stunning N/E aspect, in a highly prestigious waterfront reserve position, this residence is the epitome of luxurious modern- day living.
Private and secure behind grand entry gates, this home commands panoramic vistas of the Port Stephens waterways with the beach as your backyard.
The property even has its own mooring and boat ramp.
A magnificent fusion of indoor-outdoor entertainment, this home is ready for new owners to wake up to one of the best views of Port Stephens and create a lifetime of memories in this truly unbeatable position.
Immaculately maintained by the same owners for 24 years, the two-level residence offers a seamless flow of open-plan living out to a fabulous enclosed entertaining area and a sun-drenched terrace. From there, it's just a few steps across lush grass to the golden sands of Salamander Bay.
The large alfresco entertaining space has a built-in barbecue and ceiling fans. Inside, the gourmet kitchen has sleek benchtops, stainless-steel appliances, an abundance of storage and benchtop seating. There's a formal dining area and two living areas on the ground floor, ensuring plenty of space for all the family.
Upstairs is a central lounge/study, the master suite with divine water views, balcony and ensuite, a second bedroom with balcony access and a smaller third bedroom.
The secure property has a double lock-up garage and plenty of parking for cars - and the boat, of course.
