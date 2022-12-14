Port Stephens Examiner
House of the Week: 103 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay

December 15 2022 - 12:30am
House of the Week

  • 103 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay
  • 3 bed 2 bath 2 car
  • Auction if not sold prior
  • Agency: First National Real Estate Port Stephens
  • Agents: Rebecca Dean, 0421 169 922; Meg Dean, 0403 271 539
  • Inspect: Contact agency

It really doesn't get any better than this - a luxury waterfront home with direct beach access.

