A last-ditch appeal to save the Port Stephens Examiner from closure has been met with far-reaching support from the community in the past week.
Port Stephens deputy mayor Giacomo Arnott and federal MP Meryl Swanson are the latest to join with state MP Kate Washington in calling for urgent action to save the 129-year-old masthead.
Cr Arnott was set to lodge an amendment to the council's development application awareness campaign report calling on the local government organisation to find further funds in the budget to bump up its proposal to advertise DAs in the Examiner.
"Primarily, for me, this is about improving transparency and accountability for what the council is doing," he said.
"If this has the effect of helping to save the Examiner from closure, I think that's fantastic and a great outcome.
"I think the loss of the Examiner would be absolutely gut wrenching for the community."
Ms Swanson has said she made "immediate representations" to the communications minister Michelle Rowland when she became aware of the paper's imminent closure.
"We understand how important newspapers are to many regional and rural communities across Australia and that many locals rely on them to stay informed and connected," the Paterson MP said.
"I am seeking further advice on what additional support may be available to ACM under Labor's local news and community broadcasting transition package."
ACM, the publisher of the Examiner, says the newspaper will close without government and community financial support.
A combination of external factors, including a dramatic hike in the cost of newsprint, were behind the initial decision to fold the publication.
Following news of the Examiner's situation, Ms Washington contacted ACM managing director Tony Kendall to offer support and the company has since launched a campaign to save the masthead.
The Examiner has published an open letter asking residents to take out paid subscriptions and the business community to advertise.
Mr Kendall said he was calling on both sides of politics to commit to publishing weekly full-page government advertisements in regional NSW newspapers.
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews made a similar commitment before his re-election in November.
"We've been having dialogue with Chris Minns to see if the NSW Labor party would take to the NSW election the same policy Dan Andrews has got down in Victoria," Mr Kendall said.
"This gives certainty as well as revenue, apart from the fact that we think advertising in the most trusted medium is not a bad thing for the government to be doing."
Mr Kendall said ACM would "pause on the closure" of the Examiner until it was clear whether the next state government would advertise in regional papers.
"We'll do everything in our power not to have to close the title because it's not something we enjoy doing. It's gone from having to be killed to life support."
Ms Washington said a meeting between the Labor Party and ACM to discuss a policy to support regional media would happen "before Christmas".
"I'm lining up a meeting with NSW Labor shadow ministers and ACM to discuss policy proposal," she said.
"The commitment by Dan Andrews and the Victorian decision to support regional newspapers has been highlighted.
"We want to have a conversation with ACM about what that might look like in NSW under a Labor government. This is about ensuring local stories can keep being told across all of regional NSW.
"I've been working with councillor Giacomo Arnott about what options might be available from council. Giacomo has done very good work to reinstate transparency in the publication of DAs in the newspaper that we lost during COVID.
"We're having a broader conversation with the community about backing the paper. To value it. Because once we lose it, it will be gone for good.
"I'm really grateful to ACM for being prepared to pause its decision whilst we as a community work out what we can do to keep the Examiner alive."
We've published a small selection of the messages that you, the readers and supporters of the Examiner, have sent over the past week.
These messages have boosted morale and buoyed our efforts to save this valued masthead.
Read them on pages 15-18 of the December 15, 2022 edition of the Examiner or online here.
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
