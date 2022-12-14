Port Stephens Examiner journalist Alanna Tomazin has taken the top award for young journalists at ACM's annual awards night.
For showing outstanding initiative, professional growth and dedication to regional journalism, Ms Tomazin was named ACM Young Journalist of the Year in the ACM Excellence Awards.
"Words can't describe how grateful I am," Ms Tomazin said.
"It's been an amazing career year for me. I've been able to produce some really incredible work and share the stories that matter in regional Australia.
"I have this fire in my belly, a passion for regional journalism and a passion to strive for more.
"I'm so lucky to be part of such an amazing company that is a trusted voice. We are changing the lives of Australians and we are there to tell your stories."
Ms Tomazin, 24, has been working at ACM since 2018. She was a key member of the team of journalists that produced the innovative Young and Regional: Find Me a Home series.
By sharing her own experiences with housing affordability, Ms Tomazin showed herself to be a bold and courageous storyteller.
Read more on the ACM awards and winners here: And the regional journalism winners are ...
Since joining the Examiner in July, making the coastal move from the Lithgow Mercury in the state's central west, Ms Tomazin has covered the issues that matter to Port Stephens including the housing and homelessness crisis and the Mambo Wetlands bushfire.
She has written stories on daring boating rescues, community-driven appeals and fundraisers that help locals, and highlighted the achievements of the Port's youngest residents - its students.
The Examiner's Editor, Anna Wolf, said the win was testament to the quality of work produced in the newspaper each week and online every day.
"Telling local stories that matter and telling them with passion is what sets us apart at the Examiner," Ms Wolf said.
"Alanna not only shows a natural talent for storytelling, she also displays the discipline for accuracy and the drive required to produce some of the best journalism going around."
The ACM Excellence Awards recognise the highest calibre of regional and rural reportage in Australia, celebrating the stories that strengthen and serve communities across 140 mastheads around the country.
"Regional journalism is the glue that holds our towns together but is often overlooked by a city-focussed media industry when it comes to awards," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
"Our editorial staff are breaking news every day in every state and territory of Australia, keeping their communities informed and entertained."
In accepting the award in Sydney on December 7, Ms Tomazin thanked her colleagues and the editors who have guided and supported her in her journalism career.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.