Port Stephens Examiner's own Alanna Tomazin takes out top ACM award for young journalists

December 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Port Stephens Examiner journalist Alanna Tomazin won ACM Young Journalist of the Year in the ACM Excellence Awards in Sydney on December 7.

