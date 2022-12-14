NELSON Bay Junior Rugby's club season may be over, but planning for 2023 is under way.
The Gropers' talented juniors Jed Smith and Darcy Brown have been invited to train in the off season with the Under 18's NSW Waratahs team.
The Groper junior committee has been selected with hard working president Clint Brown keen to continue in the role, vice president is Grant Stewart, secretary is Matt Findlay, treasurer is Sean Perry and registrar is Tim Ellis.
The juniors are excited about fielding three girls teams next season in the under 12, under 14's and under 15's, while the boys will field 10 teams across the age groups. The club would like to hear from interested coaches with junior registration due in January.
Thirty juniors are set to go to Sydney for the international Sevens tournament in the New Year. The junior club has provided pathways for many young rugby players over the years to progress into the Shute Shield competition. This looks to continue with the very successful premiership winning under 16 squad being helped on their rugby journey, with seven of those players offered rugby scholarships to private schools across Sydney.
PORT Stephens Oz-Tag Association are all set for a big year in 2023, with oz-tag across the area being played at Fingal Sports Ground and Lakeside Sporting Complex. President Blaine O'Flaherty said numbers have increased for the start of the new competition in February with 79 teams and 887 registered players.
The representative teams for the Port Stephens 'Bandits' have been selected after four weeks of trials. The Bandits travel to Coffs Harbour in February for the NSW Oz-Tag Championships with six senior teams and seven junior teams representing the area. The A grade mixed open team is expected to be in the mix after being finalists in the past three championship as well as some exciting talent across the junior rep teams.
NELSON Bay Cricket Club's division one team had a convincing win over at Don Waring Oval against the Mary Ellen 'Mud rats' last Saturday.
The Bay team batted first and compiled a competitive score 5-191 with the some strong performances. Batting opener Simon Plummer had a solid 25 runs, Shane Fogg continued his recent good form with 40 and Joseph Clarke blasted 86 n/o with a fine innings. The bowlers did a great job and had Mary Ellen all out for 140. Carl Baker was the main destroyer (3-32), Ashish Prasher (2-32) and Bryce causley (2-6).
In division six, Stockton Cricket Club ran down a handy 8-191 by the Makos to win with 3-195. Tim Onions had a good day out with a neat 59 runs and lead the wicket takers 2-53. Craig Pickette and Mark Fahnrich both made worthy contributions with 29 runs each.
